'What I have is just borrowed': Accordion-playing husband pays tribute to wife who loses battle to Covid-19

A Western Cape husband who captured the hearts of South Africans when he played his accordion in the cold outside the hospital where his wife was being treated for Covid-19 says he is devastated after her death.

“It is with the deepest sadness and a spirit of despair that my three children and I had to say goodbye ... to a beloved wife and mother who was in every way the best person we have ever known,” Lukas du Preez said after the death of his wife Marinda on Saturday.

“She lived her life first and foremost for her family and fellow human beings, was steadfast in her Christian faith and the rock in our and many other people's lives.

“We have had a fantastic blessed life together over the 50 years she and I have known each other.”

In July, Du Preez told TimesLIVE that his wife was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 shortly after a trip to Cape Town.