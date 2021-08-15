What you said on proposal to reduce social distancing in SA schools

A large majority of readers are against a proposal to reduce social distancing in schools.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga recently announced the sector was in negotiations with relevant stakeholders to reduce the social distance between pupils from 1m to half a metre.

Motshekga said the proposed measure was an attempt to have as many pupils back at school as possible so they could catch up for lost time.

The move was met with criticism from teachers’ unions, and from readers who responded to a TimesLIVE poll asking whether they approved of the plan.

Eighty percent of readers who took the poll said social distancing in schools should not be reduced and all efforts should be made to reduce Covid-19 infections.

Ten percent said they approved of the reduction, while the same amount said it made no difference because “the kids don't listen anyway”.