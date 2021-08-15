What you said on proposal to reduce social distancing in SA schools
A large majority of readers are against a proposal to reduce social distancing in schools.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga recently announced the sector was in negotiations with relevant stakeholders to reduce the social distance between pupils from 1m to half a metre.
Motshekga said the proposed measure was an attempt to have as many pupils back at school as possible so they could catch up for lost time.
The move was met with criticism from teachers’ unions, and from readers who responded to a TimesLIVE poll asking whether they approved of the plan.
Eighty percent of readers who took the poll said social distancing in schools should not be reduced and all efforts should be made to reduce Covid-19 infections.
Ten percent said they approved of the reduction, while the same amount said it made no difference because “the kids don't listen anyway”.
On social media, many criticised the move, predicting it would lead to a spike in infections.
“Clearly the minister has lost the plot. How can she encourage the schools to break Covid-19 rules to accommodate overcrowding of classrooms. She is encouraging massive infections in poor communities!" wrote Abram Peter.
Tracy Deamer added “no-one protected schools last year when they were looted and nobody protected schools during recent looting. Now we ignore Covid-19 and kids can sit together as they did pre Covid-19 because education is now a priority?”
Most primary schools are having double desks that are already less than 1 metre. Our schools are overcrowded. Address that PROBLEM. Safety of teachers. https://t.co/Th5FQP8JIx via @TimesLIVE— Tshebetso (@Tshebet56906719) August 9, 2021
In my opinion it's still too cold to send kids back to school. Next thing numbers of infections will go sky rocketing and then we are hit with a '4th wave', which means the government can keep us better under their pretences.— Deandra_Dream22 (@Deandra32646243) July 26, 2021
Haai I need to leave #SataAfrika#SaveOurChildren