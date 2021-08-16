South Africa

At least 24 killed in horror Kei cutting bus smash

16 August 2021 - 18:34 By TimesLIVE
At least 24 people have been killed in a bus accident on the N2 between East London and Butterworth.
Image: SUPPLIED

At least 24 people have been confirmed dead after a bus lost control and overturned on the N2 between East London and Butterworth on Monday afternoon.

The death toll has been revised after earlier reports said that there had been at least 10 fatalities.

The accident was confirmed by provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose who said the accident occurred after the bus had lost control at the notorious Kei cutting, a few kilometres from the Kei Bridge.

Binqose said details were still sketchy, while all emergency personnel were on the scene.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

