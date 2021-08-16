South Africa

Covid-19 vaccinations to open for all adults soon, health minister says

All South Africans aged 18 or older could start receiving vaccines as early as the end of the week, health minister Joe Phaahla said in an interview on Monday

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
16 August 2021 - 16:57
SA will soon open Covid-19 vaccinations to all adults, says the health minister. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla on Monday suggested that Covid-19 vaccinations could be open to everyone over 18 before the end of the week.

Speaking to Radio 702 on Monday, Phaahla said the government had initially planned that vaccinations for those older than 18 would start in September.

Phaahla said he was in further consultations with the cabinet that could bring that deadline forward.

“If not before the end of this week, at the latest the beginning of next week. We probably, even before the end of this week  ... will open for all adults above 18,” Phaahla said.

SA is facing a national emergency as the pace of vaccination slumps.

Phaahla said the government had been hoping more people would be vaccinated.

“We thought people would be coming in bigger numbers. We are disappointed. I was at a meeting with all provinces.

“The overall situation is that after quite a good turnout at the beginning of the vaccination process ... the turnout has been reducing.”

Phaahla said fake news and the anti-vaccination campaign had been gaining momentum, especially on social media.

“We have urged all provinces that we need to get out of our hospitals and clinics and move to communities.”

TimesLIVE

