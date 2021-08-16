Doctors anxious as HPCSA introduces an online skills directory

Some doctors have warned their regulator, the Health Profession’s Council of SA (HPCSA), against creating an administrative nightmare that could potentially delay doctor registrations and cost medics even more in future.

This after the HPCSA made it mandatory for doctors to submit records of their continuous professional development (CPD) activities.

To ensure that health professionals maintain and update their professional competence in the interest of the public and for the safety of their patients, the regulatory body requires that practitioners meet certain requirements by submitting evidence of their learning activities such as conference presentations and workshops as well as structured courses that have helped them acquire new or updated knowledge.

While doctors had always been required to record this knowledge to remain compliant, they say in the past only doctors who were randomly selected for audit, were required to tender such records.

But during the Covid-19 pandemic, they allege, the HPCSA has introduced a new online portal that makes the submission of these documents mandatory, resulting in backlogs at the council. They claim that the new administrative requirement has the potential of delaying registrations as it is linked to the registration of doctors. While the council hasn’t prevented doctors from registering, some fear that the backlog of certificates that need to be verified would result in an administrative nightmare.

“I think that they are creating a perfect storm. They're building a system which is ultimately not going to be able to function or it's going to cost so much more in order to make the system function and add layers of administrative complexity that are not worth the change to the process,” said a Cape Town academic and a specialist in the private sector.

The SA Medical Association (Sama) said it is aware of backlogs at HPCSA since the portal had been introduced. Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said the doctor unions remain concerned about approval delays, and are currently working with the HPCSA to fast-track he processing of these essential documents.

“Sama is aware of the new process and is working with the HPCSA to integrate Sama’s online CPD management system. This will ensure that Sama members are not affected by the implementation of the HPCSA’s upload system. We have held numerous discussions with the HPCSA to ensure that the process is fast-tracked, and reassurance has been given that the process will be managed without causing challenges to professionals.”

To test the efficiency of the new portal the Cape Town academic said he uploaded his CPD certificates more than two months ago. However, his profile on the HPCSA portal still indicates that he’s non-compliant with the requirement for skills development.