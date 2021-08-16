South Africa

Man who allegedly stabbed rival in 'love triangle' appears in court

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
16 August 2021 - 17:56
A man appeared in the Taung magistrate's court on Monday for allegedly stabbing a love rival to death. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A North West man who allegedly stabbed a man to death in a “love triangle” will remain behind bars for another week after his murder case was postponed on Monday.

The incident happened in Mokase, Taung, last week Thursday after the 41-year-old man barged in on the victim, Onkemetse Jeremia Morwaeng, with his girlfriend — who was also dating the victim — while the duo were sleeping at Morwaeng's house.

According to North West police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane, the suspect had been looking for his girlfriend, 41, the entire night. 

Upon reaching the house, he heard the girlfriend's voice in the house, which prompted him to barge in on the two in the bedroom. 

“The suspect allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the victim, 57, once on the left of his upper body. The victim managed to flee to the other room where he collapsed [and died]," Tselanyane told TimesLIVE.

The suspect then allegedly fled the scene to a nearby village with the girlfriend, who was unharmed in the attack. He was later caught by residents of that village, who returned him to the scene, where he was arrested and charged with murder. 

The man appeared in the Taung magistrate's court, where the case was postponed to next week Monday for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

