South Africa

More than 40 illegal liquor outlets shut down in Gauteng, more than 1,000 arrested

16 August 2021 - 07:27
Police, soldiers and other law enforcement officials arrested 1,084 suspects in Gauteng at the weekend.
Gauteng police have shut down more than 40 illegal liquor outlets in the province and arrested more than 1,000 suspects for serious crimes.

Police, soldiers and other law enforcement officials arrested 1,084 suspects at the weekend, police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

Makhubele said several unlicenced firearms were seized during the operations.

In Tshwane more than 280 suspects were arrested for crimes including selling alcohol without a valid licence, rape, possession of unlicenced firearms and blue lights, assault and other serious and violent crimes.

Makhubele said in Ekurhuleni 301 suspects were arrested. This included 12 suspected drunk drivers and several people who failed to comply with Covid-19 regulations. Some were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and theft.

In Sedibeng 71 people were arrested, 199 suspects were arrested on the West Rand and more than 100 were arrested in Johannesburg for crimes including possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, rape and assault.

The suspects are expected to appear in courts across the province on Monday.

“These arrests and confiscations are a clear indication that criminals cannot do as they wish in our province, and that together with other law enforcement agencies we will continue to squeeze the space for criminals.

“We remain committed to creating a safer Gauteng and will continue to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms,” said provincial acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni.

Most wanted suspects arrested, more than 50 unlicensed firearms recovered

Gauteng police recovered more than 50 unlicensed firearms, including high calibre automatic rifles, and more than 680 rounds of ammunition.
News
2 weeks ago

Police arrest more than 100 Chatsworth residents for flouting Covid-19 regulations

More than 100 residents in Chatsworth, south of Durban, have been arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act.
News
1 month ago
