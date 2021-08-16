National Health Laboratory Service CFO and company director in court over PPE tender fraud

The CFO at the National Health Laboratory Service and a company director appeared in court on alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) tender fraud amounting to more than R14m.

Michael Sass, 57, the CFO at the NHLS and Felicia Sekete, 32, director at Feliham, appeared at the specialised commercial crimes court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday. They face charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act and of fraud.

“Sekete and Sass were appearing on charges relating to the multimillion-rand personal protective equipment tender at the National Health Laboratories Services. The pair were arrested on [Sunday] by the serious corruption investigation unit of the Hawks,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mohale.

The two were granted R20,000 bail each and the natter was postponed to October 21 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE