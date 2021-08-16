POLL | Should the Covid-19 vaccine be mandatory?
A decline in the number of vaccines administered in the country over the past few weeks has sparked concern, with some suggesting a conversation on making the jab mandatory.
According to the health department, more women than men are getting the jab.
Thus far 9,387,129 vaccines have been administered. On Friday a total of 153,999 jabs were administered, more than 43% lower than the daily record of 273,011 set on July 21. This week's total was the lowest since the end of June.
Stats from the department revealed that in the 50-59 age group, only 14% of women and 10% of men have been vaccinated. About 25% of women over the age of 60 have been vaccinated, but only 16% of men.
Speaking to Sunday Times at the weekend, health department deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp said the department was looking at expanding its rollout measures by taking vaccines to the people rather than expecting them to come forward.
He said the low vaccination rate among men was causing fears of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections that is expected around Christmas.
He said making vaccines mandatory would be a last resort. “For now, what is happening is that workplaces are independently starting to get their own legal opinions and starting to make it mandatory,” he said.
Addressing the media on Thursday, Gauteng premier David Makhura expressed concerns about vaccine hesitancy in the province and called on men to get the jab.
He said people aged 60 and older, and men in general, were still hesitant to get vaccinated.
“Our major concern is that we still have a lot of 60-year-olds and above who have not gone for the first jab. We know the 60-year-olds and above are vulnerable people,” he said.
Makhura also commended women for coming out in large numbers to get vaccinated during Women's month.
The national government recently sent out messages urging men to get vaccinated.
“SA calls on all men to register for the vaccine. Vaccination protects you, your family and loved ones,” the message read.