POLL | Should the Covid-19 vaccine be mandatory?

According to the health department, more women than men are getting the jab.

Thus far 9,387,129 vaccines have been administered. On Friday a total of 153,999 jabs were administered, more than 43% lower than the daily record of 273,011 set on July 21. This week's total was the lowest since the end of June.

Stats from the department revealed that in the 50-59 age group, only 14% of women and 10% of men have been vaccinated. About 25% of women over the age of 60 have been vaccinated, but only 16% of men.