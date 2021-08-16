South Africa

POLL | Should the Covid-19 vaccine be mandatory?

16 August 2021 - 12:32
A drop in the number of vaccines administered in recent weeks has sparked concern. File photo.
A drop in the number of vaccines administered in recent weeks has sparked concern. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

A decline in the number of vaccines administered in the country over the past few weeks has sparked concern, with some suggesting a conversation on making the jab mandatory.

According to the health department, more women than men are getting the jab.

Thus far 9,387,129 vaccines have been administered. On Friday a total of 153,999 jabs were administered, more than 43% lower than the daily record of 273,011 set on July 21. This week's total was the lowest since the end of June.

Stats from the department revealed that in the 50-59 age group, only 14% of women and 10% of men have been vaccinated. About 25% of women over the age of 60 have been vaccinated, but only 16% of men.

Speaking to Sunday Times at the weekend, health department deputy director-general Nicholas Crisp said the department was looking at expanding its rollout measures by taking vaccines to the people rather than expecting them to come forward.

He said the low vaccination rate among men was causing fears of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections that is expected around Christmas.

He said making vaccines mandatory would be a last resort. “For now, what is happening is that workplaces are independently starting to get their own legal opinions and starting to make it mandatory,” he said.

'It's a national emergency': Alarm over SA's Covid-19 jabs drop

SA is facing a national emergency on top of the Covid-19 state of disaster as the pace of vaccinations slumps, says an expert in infectious diseases.
News
1 day ago

Addressing the media on Thursday, Gauteng premier David Makhura expressed concerns about vaccine hesitancy in the province and called on men to get the jab.

He said people aged 60 and older, and men in general, were still hesitant to get vaccinated.

“Our major concern is that we still have a lot of 60-year-olds and above who have not gone for the first jab. We know the 60-year-olds and above are vulnerable people,” he said.

Makhura also commended women for coming out in large numbers to get vaccinated during Women's month.

The national government recently sent out messages urging men to get vaccinated.

“SA calls on all men to register for the vaccine. Vaccination protects you, your family and loved ones,” the message read.

READ MORE:

Vaccine hesitancy a whole new way for men to kill women in SA

I found both disappointing and chilling the announcement by newly appointed minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla that men have been hugely ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Vaccine shortages ‘a thing of the past’ as deliveries flood into SA

SA now has a bountiful supply of Covid-19 vaccines and a pipeline that will last until the end of the year.
News
2 weeks ago

Vaccine hesitancy among elderly will affect the youth, doctors warn

The SA Medical Association (Sama) warns that vaccine hesitancy among senior citizens will lead to a rise in Covid-19 infections among the younger ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  2. Prominent SA heart surgeon in anti-vaxx video, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye ... South Africa
  3. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  4. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa
  5. ‘My wife is in that car!’ gunman shouts after shooting at Merc in Erasmia South Africa

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in