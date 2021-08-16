South Africa

Substation fire leads to power outage in Tshwane

16 August 2021 - 15:38
Some of the affected areas include the Orchards, Amandasig, Karenpark and Gomsand, parts of Soshanguve and the Rosslyn industrial area. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Repairs are being carried out at Rosslyn substation in Tshwane after a fire there led to power outages in surrounding areas on Monday.

The blaze was detected at about 10am.

Phillip Nel, the city's MMC for energy and electricity, water and sanitation, and regional operation and co-ordination, said the fire was quickly extinguished and a protection system saved most of the substation’s circuitry.

Some of the affected areas included the Orchards, Amandasig, Karenpark and Gomsand, parts of Soshanguve and the Rosslyn industrial area.

“The substation is divided into four sectors, with proper firewalls and protection between them. The fire was contained within sector A. Preliminary indications are that the panels in sector A have been burnt. Fortunately, because of the fire protection between the sectors, the panels in sectors B, C and D are not showing signs of serious damage and may be usable,” said Nel.

Nel said testing was under way to assess the status of the panels in those sectors.

“The early assessment suggests that it may be possible — through a temporary switching arrangement, through additional switches — to reroute supply to all affected users.

“It is not yet confirmed whether this will be feasible, nor how long it will take, but we do expect that at least two of the three remaining sectors should be restored towards the end of today.”

Nel said they would return to the site at 5pm to provide an update on the incident.

