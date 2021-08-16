South Africa

Threats of 'planned unrest' being monitored in Western Cape

16 August 2021 - 12:52 By TimesLIVE
Authorities said there was no need to panic regarding messages circulating on social media about more unrest planned for August 23. Stock photo.
Authorities said there was no need to panic regarding messages circulating on social media about more unrest planned for August 23. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/NENETUS

Reports circulating about renewed unrest planned for later in the month are being monitored in the Western Cape.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said on Monday the provincial disaster management centre was aware of messages circulating on social media and some media channels.

The situation was being monitored and, for now, there appeared to be no substance to the warnings, he said in a statement.

“Nonetheless, at this point we want to reassure the public that the provincial authorities continue to be on permanent standby across the province for any eventuality and our partners are prepared to respond in the event of any escalation,” he said.

“The [provincial disaster risk management centre] meets with the provincial police and the SANDF on an ongoing basis and the situation is being thoroughly assessed on a daily basis. There is no cause for alarm at this point.

“Members of the public with information or concerns are urged to share such with their nearest police station,” he added.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sihle Zikalala rubbishes claims of a possible shutdown in KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal premier said posts and posters were circulated on social media alleging a total shutdown would happen on August 23.
Politics
6 hours ago

If we do not take a proper look at the winter riots we will be condemned to repeat them

The events of the past month - the looting, burning and the abject failure of law and order, especially the complete absence of anything resembling a ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Alleged Woolworths looter case postponed after accused changes plea to not guilty

The 30-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver who went viral on social media after being captured on video footage allegedly looting a Woolworths store, ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  2. Prominent SA heart surgeon in anti-vaxx video, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye ... South Africa
  3. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  4. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa
  5. ‘My wife is in that car!’ gunman shouts after shooting at Merc in Erasmia South Africa

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in