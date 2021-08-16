Two Mpumalanga teens in court for brutal murder of relatives

Two Mpumalanga teenagers arrested in connection with the brutal murders of their relatives appeared in separate courts on Monday.

The two, both aged 15, were arrested on Friday in Bushbuckridge and Ngondwana respectively, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.

In the first incident, a girl allegedly stabbed her 65-year-old father to death after witnessing a domestic dispute between her parents.

“A scuffle is said to have ensued between the parents after which the wife reportedly left the house. The man was then stabbed, allegedly by one of his daughters. He was taken to hospital but was unfortunately certified dead on arrival,” Mdhluli told TimesLIVE.

The girl was arrested by Bushbuckridge police and charged with murder before appearing in the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Monday, where her case was postponed to November 27 for further investigation.

In the second incident, a boy was arrested in connection with his uncle's murder after the 49-year-old's body was found in a street in Elandshoek, Ngodwana, on Friday evening.

“He was certified dead by the medical personnel. Ngodwana police opened a murder case and immediately began their investigation. The man's nephew was arrested and charged,” Mdhluli said.

The boy has since appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate's court on a murder charge.

TimesLIVE