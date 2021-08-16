What you said about receiving perks for getting the Covid-19 vaccine
As SA’s vaccine rollout slows, readers have weighed in on suggestions that government look at incentivising Covid-19 vaccinations.
Prof Francois Venter of Wits University told the Sunday Times: “The continued inability to hit daily vaccine targets should be seen as a national emergency.”
All citizens over 18 will be able to get the vaccine from September 1, but Venter warned that dropping the vaccination age thresholds would not prevent a fourth wave disaster.
He claimed there was a “total communication failure” by government.
His warning comes as Gauteng premier David Makhura shared his concern about vaccine hesitancy in the province, and called on men to get the jab.
The national government recently sent out messages urging men to get vaccinated.
“SA calls on all men to register for the vaccine. Vaccination protects you, your family and loved ones,” the message read.
Some states in the US are offering hunting rifles, shotguns, custom trucks and weekend excursions to state parks as incentives to get vaccinated.
Sky News reported the UK will soon offer cheaper rides on Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo and discounted meals from Pizza Pilgrims to encourage young people to get vaccinated.
In June, Uber SA offered 100,000 free rides to help school staff get vaccinated until July 8.
Restaurant chain Wimpy offers free coffee to those who get vaccinated, and retailer Game announced discounts for those who have had their jabs.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if government should incentivise getting the Covid-19 vaccine.
Most (55%) said you “shouldn’t be bribed to protect yourself and others”, and 45% said incentives would encourage more people to get the jab.
On social media, many questioned why there were incentives to get the vaccine, while others applauded the moves.
“Excellent news. Thank you Game for supporting the fight against Covid-19,” wrote Ashley Cockhead.
Sadrudean Schoeman said he would “rather buy from China Mall” than shop at stores providing incentives for those who have been vaccinated.
If you going to change your mind about vaccinating or not vaccinating for a 10% discount then you can’t really have strong reasons for choosing not to be vaccinated. They not forcing anyone….for 10% 🙄🙄— Ashleigh (@Ashleigh2104) August 13, 2021
50% off should be given to the unvaccinated so they get motivated. Then they should vaccinate inside the store— Tebogo Saadiq (@BraSibz) August 13, 2021
Not really, but bcz if ppl are not vaccinated l, we will keep on having lock downs each time numbers goes high which affects their businesses.— Segale Kelvin Molefe (@KelvinSegale) August 13, 2021