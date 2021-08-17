South Africa

553 new Covid-19 deaths and 10,685 more cases recorded in 24 hours

17 August 2021 - 20:15 By TimesLIVE
New fatalities and infections recorded in SA in 24 hours mean that there have now been 2,624,254 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 77,993 deaths recorded across the country to date.
Image: 123RF\drmicrobe

SA recorded 553 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to date to just under 78,000.

There were also 10,685 new infections recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The Western Cape remains the virus epicentre, with 2,745 Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (2,288), the Eastern Cape (1,831) and Gauteng (1,221).

The total number of cases today (10,685) is higher than yesterday (7,983) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (11,075). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD said.

The institute also confirmed that there had been 526 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are now 13,880 people being treated for Covid-19 related illnesses across SA.

