COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA company gets the green light to manufacture Covid-19 rapid test kits
August 17 2021 - 08:00
Higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande has welcomed the SA Health Product Regulatory Authority's (Sahpra) approval for Covid-19 rapid-test kits to be produced locally.
On Monday the minister said the production of these tests by biotechnology company CapeBio and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will reduce SA's and the continent's reliance on imports from other countries, and curb the further spread of Covid-19 which is driven by the dominant and highly infectious Delta variant.
August 17 2021 - 07:51
New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since Feb
New Zealand on Tuesday reported its first case of COVID-19 in the community in six months after a person tested positive in its largest city of Auckland.
The link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established, the Health Ministry said in a statement, adding the case is now being investigated.
The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February.
August 17 2021 - 06:15
Berber villages self-organize to fight Covid-19
As the Delta variant rages through Algeria, some Berber villages are under a self-imposed lockdown in an effort to control Covid-19 infections
August 17 2021 - 06:10
Vax versus fiction: to beat anti-vaxxers, take the fight to them
Last week I met somebody sitting on a terrible secret. His partner knew, but not his friends. What would happen if they found out? He shook his head, unable even to imagine such shame.
His terrible secret? He’d been vaccinated.
Since his bizarre confession, I’ve ventured into parts of social media I usually avoid to try to understand (or at least explore) the world in which being a responsible adult can get you ostracised. And I must report that I’ve found a world of startling diversity.
To float through the Facebook and Twitter feeds of the vaccine-resistant or passionately anti-vax is to encounter wealthy white men who want the Cape to be independent and young black women who are passionate supporters of Radical Economic Transformation (RET).
August 17 2021 - 06:04
Troops enforce Covid-19 lockdown in Sydney amid wave
The Australian city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic, while residents in Melbourne face a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown amid a surge in infections.
August 17 2021 - 06:00
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 37 891 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 7 983 new cases, which represents an 21.1% positivity rate. 299 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, total fatalities to date: 77 440. See more https://t.co/eTE5T1D427 pic.twitter.com/7BpewBLxUF— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 16, 2021