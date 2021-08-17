COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA company gets the green light to manufacture Covid-19 rapid test kits

August 17 2021 - 08:00

Blade Nzimade welcomes Sahpra approval of locally produced Covid-19 rapid-test kits

Higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande has welcomed the SA Health Product Regulatory Authority's (Sahpra) approval for Covid-19 rapid-test kits to be produced locally.

On Monday the minister said the production of these tests by biotechnology company CapeBio and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will reduce SA's and the continent's reliance on imports from other countries, and curb the further spread of Covid-19 which is driven by the dominant and highly infectious Delta variant.