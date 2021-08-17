Financially struggling Giyani mom poisons herself and two daughters, one survives

“It is alleged that the woman prepared food for herself and her two minor daughters aged two and six years respectively. She then allegedly used a poisonous substance to contaminate the food with an apparent motive of ending her life and those of her children,” said Mojapelo.

“After eating the food, the woman and her children reportedly started vomiting and were rushed to Rotterdam clinic where the youngest child was certified dead on arrival. The woman was transferred to Kgapane hospital but unfortunately she passed on while being transported to the hospital for medical attention,” he added.

The six-year-old is reported to be in a stable condition.

Mojapelo said preliminary investigations had suggested that the mother of the child had planned to take her own life and the lives of her daughters because she was not coping financially.

“The deceased was staying with her mother, who is a pensioner, together with her two kids and preliminary police investigations revealed that the motive for the alleged poisoning was possibly perpetuated by financial burdens,” said Mojapelo.

