Five reactions to over-18s possibly getting Covid-19 vaccines from this week

There has been strong reaction from politicians and the public to health minister Dr Joe Phaahla suggesting Covid-19 vaccinations could be open to everyone over the age of 18 before the end of the week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month that those 18 and older would be able to register for the vaccine from September 1.

However, on Monday Phaahla told Radio 702 he was in consultations with the cabinet to bring that deadline forward.

“If not before the end of this week, at the latest the beginning of next week. Probably before the end of this week we will open for all adults over 18 years,” Phaahla said.