Household gardeners in SA: a survivalist life with little protection

The informal sector makes significant contributions to the national economies of most Global South countries. In SA it constitutes 15% to 30% of all employment.

The informal sector refers to small or unregistered production activities. Informal employment means the hiring of workers in a casual and unregistered way without regard for labour legislation and rights.

It is estimated that there are over 1-million domestic household workers in SA, representing as much as 20% of employed African women. This makes domestic employment one of the largest employment sectors in the country.

Another subgroup within the informal employment sector is household gardeners, about whom very little research has been done. This neglect led us to examine the sector in 12 towns and cities of varying size in the Eastern Cape, one of SA’s largest and poorest provinces.

We set out to determine the numbers of informally employed gardeners, the wage levels and the overall economic value of the sector. We found that nationally there are just under 1-million informally employed gardeners, and individually most are paid at or below the minimum wage, but the sector as a whole sees annual wage transfers of between R10bn and R13.5bn.

The number of gardeners and wage levels

Our primary focus was to determine the number of informally employed gardeners in each of the towns, who they were and the wages paid to them. Then we aggregated that up to calculate the value of the sector.

Across the 12 towns, 58% of middle- to high-income households informally employed a gardener. In 11 of the 12 towns, between one-half and just above two-thirds of middle- to high-income households did so; the exception was Peddie, where only 30% employed a gardener.

Summed across the 12 towns, there were about 13,200 informally employed gardeners. The mean daily cash wage earned was R112, which was 7% below the national minimum wage for domestic workers (R120 in 2019) and 30% below the R160 per day for other sectors.

Overall, 45% of the employing households paid below R120 per day, 19% paid R120 per day, 32% paid between R121 and R160 per day, and 3% paid more than R160 per day. Unexpectedly, larger centres did not pay higher daily wages.

Most of the gardeners were employed by one or more households for two or three days a week.

About 60% of the gardeners worked for a single employer and had no other work. Most (70%) valued their current position, and appreciated that it had improved their wellbeing.

However, the majority also lamented that the wage rates were insufficient to satisfactorily meet several basic needs such as food, education and transport costs.

Nearly all (98%) of the gardeners were male, middle-aged (an average of 46 years old) and with limited formal education (an average of 5.8 years of schooling).