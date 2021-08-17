LISTEN | Young & white South Africans 'less accepting' of vaccines: survey

A recent survey by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in collaboration with the Developmental, Ethical and Capable State research division of the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) suggests that vaccine acceptance across SA has picked up, but that young and white South African remain hesitant about Covid-19 vaccines.

In conversation with TimesLIVE podcaster Prof Carin Runciman, director at the Centre for Social Change at UJ, unpacks some of the major findings from the most recent round of surveying conducted for the UJ/HSRC Covid-19 Democracy Survey.

Here is what she had to say: