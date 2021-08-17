South Africa

Malema wants Ramaphosa prosecuted over Marikana massacre — how far is the case nine years later?

17 August 2021 - 13:00
EFF leader Julius Malema alleges inaction by police demonstrates there is 'a cover-up to prevent the powerful facing accountability' for the Marikana massacre. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema has repeated his calls for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa for his alleged role in the Marikana massacre.

In August 2012, 34 miners were killed while on strike at a Lonmin-owned platinum mine in the Rustenburg area in North West. 

“We call on the NPA to prosecute Ramaphosa or issue a non-prosecution letter. As the EFF we want to prosecute Ramaphosa through private prosecution,” said Malema, who added that nine years without justice was far too long.

The EFF leader was speaking at a Marikana massacre commemoration event on Monday. He expressed his disappointment that no-one has been held to account for the massacre, including former police minister Nathi Mthethwa, former mineral resources minister Susan Shabangu and the president.

The president was a non-executive director at Lonmin at the time of the massacre.

Malema said it was even more disheartening that Ramaphosa has since become president of the country without accounting for the events nine years ago.

He alleged the inaction of police demonstrates there is “a cover-up to prevent the powerful facing accountability”. 

“We opened a case at the Marikana police station. We mentioned Cyril Ramaphosa by his name and Susan Shabangu and Nathi Mthethwa as suspects who might have participated in the killing of our people in Marikana.

“Until today, none of them has been arrested. Some are still ministers. What makes matters worse is that one suspect is occupying the highest office in SA,” Malema said. 

North West police said they were not able to assist without more details on the case.

Attempts to get comment from the EFF on these details and Malema's comments were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

Ramaphosa testified before the Farlam Commission which investigated events leading up to the massacre, where he was exonerated by retired judge Ian Farlam.

