Malema wants Ramaphosa prosecuted over Marikana massacre — how far is the case nine years later?

EFF leader Julius Malema has repeated his calls for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa for his alleged role in the Marikana massacre.

In August 2012, 34 miners were killed while on strike at a Lonmin-owned platinum mine in the Rustenburg area in North West.

“We call on the NPA to prosecute Ramaphosa or issue a non-prosecution letter. As the EFF we want to prosecute Ramaphosa through private prosecution,” said Malema, who added that nine years without justice was far too long.

The EFF leader was speaking at a Marikana massacre commemoration event on Monday. He expressed his disappointment that no-one has been held to account for the massacre, including former police minister Nathi Mthethwa, former mineral resources minister Susan Shabangu and the president.