Malema wants Ramaphosa prosecuted over Marikana massacre — how far is the case nine years later?

The president was a non-executive director at Lonmin at the time of the massacre.

Malema said it was even more disheartening that Ramaphosa has since become president of the country without accounting for the events nine years ago.

He alleged the inaction of police demonstrates there is “a cover-up to prevent the powerful facing accountability”.

“We opened a case at the Marikana police station. We mentioned Cyril Ramaphosa by his name and Susan Shabangu and Nathi Mthethwa as suspects who might have participated in the killing of our people in Marikana.

“Until today, none of them has been arrested. Some are still ministers. What makes matters worse is that one suspect is occupying the highest office in SA,” Malema said.

North West police said they were not able to assist without more details on the case.

Attempts to get comment from the EFF on these details and Malema's comments were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

Ramaphosa testified before the Farlam Commission which investigated events leading up to the massacre, where he was exonerated by retired judge Ian Farlam.