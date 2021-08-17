South Africa

Man stabs friend to death in fight over alcohol

17 August 2021 - 07:42
The suspect was arrested at a hideout in Greenwood Park in Durban on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his friend to death during a fight over alcohol at the weekend, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the men were drinking at a home in the Doboti area on Saturday evening when one of them wanted to leave with the alcohol.

A fight broke out between the suspect and 27-year-old Lindokuhle Mkhize.

“The perpetrator took out a knife and stabbed the victim [Mkhize] once on the left side of the chest. Mkhize succumbed to his injury at the scene.”

The suspect was arrested at a hideout in Greenwood Park in Durban on Sunday.

He is expected to appear in the Maphumulo magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a murder charge.

TimesLIVE

