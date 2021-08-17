POLL | Should TV shows carry messages about Covid-19 and vaccines?

“I wish the department of health had partnered with the SABC, e.tv and MultiChoice soap operas to drive home key messages regarding the vaccine rollout.

“South Africans are obsessed with daily dramas and the dramas have been used to drive social messages in the past. Stories inspire people to take action. Modelling social behaviour via soap operas is a global model that works,” Makwarela tweeted on Sunday.

The Sunday Times reported the 153,999 vaccinations last Friday were more than 43% lower than the daily record of 273,011 set on July 21.

Francois Venter, professor of medicine at Wits University, said: “The continued inability to hit daily vaccine targets should be seen as a national emergency.”