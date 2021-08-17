Sexual assault case against Bishop Israel Makamu withdrawn: NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority withdrew the prosecution against popular TV presenter and church leader Bishop Israel Makamu at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Makamu was arrested on May 26 after a former employee of his church laid a complaint of sexual assault with the Brackendowns police station a week earlier, on May 19.

The complaint was related to an alleged incident in his church office in Alrode during September 2018.

During his first appearance on May 26, Makamu was released on R2,000 bail.

“The decision stems from a consultation process that we had with the complainant, wherein she also informed us that there was a mediation process between herself and Bishop Makamu,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said on Tuesday.

She said that after the consultation, the complainant filed a withdrawal statement.

“After careful consideration of all evidence and the mediation process between the complainant and Makamu, the NPA is convinced that the interest of justice dictates that prosecution no longer be pursued,” Mjonondwane said.

