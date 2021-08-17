South Africa

Three children among 28 killed in bus crash in Eastern Cape

17 August 2021 - 07:52 By TimesLIVE
The luxury bus overturned on the N2 between East London and Butterworth.
The luxury bus overturned on the N2 between East London and Butterworth.
Image: RTMC

Three children, 20 women and five men including the driver were killed in a horror bus accident on the N2 between East London and Butterworth on Monday afternoon.

The bus was transporting 52 passengers, said the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

Six people were seriously injured and transported to Frere Hospital. The co-driver was among those who escaped injury.

The driver allegedly lost control of the luxury bus which overturned after crashing through the guard rails. The accident took place at Kei Cuttings, a few kilometres from the Kei Bridge.

The mountain pass is notorious for accidents. There are 31 bends, corners and curves compressed into its 11.8km length, according to the Mountain Passes SA website.

The RTMC has sent a team of road crash reconstruction experts to the scene.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, saying: “The loss of life is tragic and brings untold suffering to families who have lost breadwinners and loved ones.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘He was a peace maker’: Family mourn firefighter killed alongside five amapiano artists

‘His mother has become sick, she hasn’t accepted that her son has passed on’
News
19 hours ago

Two high school pupils killed after bus overturns in Eastern Cape

Nine people were in a bus when it overturned on Friday, killing two school pupils at Mantlaneni location in Ntabankulu.
News
3 days ago

Lamiez Holworthy reminds tweeps 'car accidents can happen to any one of us'

"Because accidents are exactly that - accidents. It could happen to any one of us at any given time - unexpected and unintentional."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  2. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  3. Warmer weather expected for SA this coming week South Africa
  4. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa
  5. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in