South Africa

Treasury urged to relook at R6.3bn education budget cut as KZN is short of 2,000 teachers

17 August 2021 - 13:11
SA Democratic Teachers Union members protest outside the KZN legislature on Tuesday.
SA Democratic Teachers Union members protest outside the KZN legislature on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

There is a shortage of more than 2,000 teachers in KwaZulu-Natal, placing immense pressure on an already strained portfolio.

This is according to the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), whose members picketed outside the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza alleged the situation was so dire that some pupils could not write certain exams in April due to non-availability of teachers for some subjects.

“We are talking about schools which opened in February without teachers. Some pupils could not write their exams in April due to them not being taught certain subjects because of the lack of teachers,” she said.

A Durban principal, who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, attested to this.

“I am extremely frustrated with the KZN education department’s refusal to employ or replace teachers since March this year. The excuse they use is that they have no money. Many schools have been or are still without teachers. With grade 12 pupils entering the trial exams and getting ready for finals, we have serious backlogs of work with pupils.”

'It’s self-hatred': parliament education committee visits looted Gauteng schools

During violence and looting last month, Edenpark Secondary School in Alberton, Johannesburg, had one of its mobile classrooms torched.
Politics
4 days ago

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said Sadtu’s picket fell in line with the department’s pleas for the Treasury to re-evaluate the R6.3bn budget cut imposed on the department, which is responsible for the highest number of pupils in the country.

“We are here at the march. The MEC and premier are due to receive a memorandum at 1.30pm. This financial year we were cut down by R6.3bn, which made it impossible for us to employ more teachers,” said Mahlambi.

“Sadtu are throwing weight behind us following earlier submissions made by the department. We simply cannot carry on with the budget we have been allocated.”

Sources within Sadtu said the memorandum would put pressure on premier Sihle Zikalala to engage with the National Treasury about increasing the department’s budget.

In May education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the budget cut would severely affect pupils, teachers and the building and renovation of schools.

Mshengu said the allocated budget of just more than R53bn has been spread thinly to cover costs including administration, public ordinary school education, independent school subsidies, infrastructure development, early childhood development and examination and education-related services.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More than 50 KZN schools ‘torched, looted and damaged’ in unrest

More than 50 schools have been damaged, torched and looted during the unrest that has gripped KwaZulu-Natal.
News
4 weeks ago

KZN looters rob disabled pupils of their school

Nosihle Ndlovu, 11, loves nothing more than putting on her uniform and going to school at Golden Steps, in Ndwedwe near Verulam, north of Durban
News
2 weeks ago

Schools leave no pew unturned in their bid to accommodate pupils

From dining halls to churches, that’s how primary schools are maintaining distance
News
1 day ago

IT glitch prompts two-day shutdown of Gauteng school registrations

The 2022 online admissions website for state schools in Gauteng will shut down for 48 hours.
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  2. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  3. Warmer weather expected for SA this coming week South Africa
  4. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News
  5. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa

Latest Videos

‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained
Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...