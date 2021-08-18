South Africa

Bogus teachers now have criminal records

18 August 2021 - 07:38 By TimesLIVE
An Mpumalanga couple submitted fraudulent qualifications and were employed as teachers.
Image: 123RF/Pay Less Images

An Mpumalanga wife and husband who falsely claimed to be qualified teachers have been sentenced for fraud.

Hlobisile Lindokuhle Mthembu and Bongisipho Robert Mthembu were found guilty and sentenced by the Nelspruit commercial crime court on Monday, said police spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

In 2007, Hlobisile submitted fraudulent qualifications for a primary schoolteacher post  which she landed. Three years later, Robert submitted fraudulent qualifications and was employed at the same school. He was later transferred to another primary school. A whistle-blower reported the fraud to the Department of Education.

An audit was conducted and teachers were required to submit original qualification certificates. The couple failed to submit documentation.

In 2016, the couple resigned after an investigation ensued. They were arrested in 2018.

This week they were both sentenced to six years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on condition they are not found guilty of fraud during the period of suspension.

TimesLIVE

