Corruption Watch: City of Joburg tops list with most corruption allegations

The City of Johannesburg tops the list of municipalities with the most corruption allegations received, a report by Corruption Watch revealed on Wednesday.

According to the report, “South Africa Needs Clean Hands”, a record 857 allegations of corruption in local government were received in 2020.

Between 2012 and 2020, Corruption Watch received 32,998 whistle-blower reports, of which 16% contained allegations of corruption within local spheres of government.

The report found the municipalities most implicated in corruption-related reports were:

the City of Johannesburg with 700 reports; followed by

Ekurhuleni with 354 reports;

City of Tshwane with 325;

eThekwini with 166; and

the City of Cape Town with 125 reports.

There had been a 50% increase in cases stemming from the Eastern Cape, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape compared to the previous year, the report said.