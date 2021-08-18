COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Pope Francis urges everyone to get Covid-19 vaccines for the good of all
August 18 2021 - 07:09
Pope Francis urges everyone to get Covid-19 vaccines for the good of all
Pope Francis issued an appeal on Wednesday urging people to get inoculated against COVID-19, saying the vaccines could bring an end to the pandemic, but needed to be taken by everyone.
"Thanks to God's grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19," the pope said in a video message made on behalf of the nonprofit U.S. group the Ad Council and the public health coalition COVID Collaborative.
"They grant us the hope of ending the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together.
"Vaccines are widely available in mainly wealthier nations, but mistrust and hesitancy over the newly developed shots have meant that many people are refusing to take them, leaving them especially vulnerable as the Delta variant spreads.
By contrast, poorer nations still do not have access to large-scale vaccine supplies.
Medical experts have warned that ever-more dangerous variants might develop if the virus is allowed to circulate in large pools of non-vaccinated people.
Pope Francis was himself vaccinated in March, saying at the time that it was an ethical obligation.
"Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable. I pray to God that everyone may contribute their own small grain of sand, their own small gesture of love," the pope said in his latest video message.
The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative launched vaccine public service announcements to the U.S. public in January across television, websites and social media.
In a statement, the Ad Council said the pope's message represented its first campaign designed for a global audience.
-Reuters
August 18 2021 - 07:06
U.S. reports more than 1,000 Covid deaths in single day
The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, or about 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates.
Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to a Reuters tally. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has lost 622,813 people to COVID-19, the highest number of deaths for any country in the world.
-Reuters
August 18 2021 - 06:15
Sydney warned worse to come as Delta cases surge
Sydney's Delta outbreak has not peaked and residents must brace for more deaths, authorities said on Wednesday, as Australia's largest city continued to break records for new daily infections despite a nearly two-month lockdown.
"We haven't seen the worst of it and the way that we stop this is by everybody staying at home," New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.
NSW reported its biggest daily rise of 633 new cases, including 545 in Sydney, eclipsing the state's previous daily high of 478 hit on Monday. Sixty people have died since the first Delta case was reported in Sydney on June 16, including three confirmed on Wednesday.
With only about 28% of people in NSW above 16 years of age fully vaccinated, state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant warned there would be more deaths if cases continued to rise.
Australia is in the grip of a third wave of infections that has exposed weaknesses in the country's vaccine rollout and forced more than half of its 25 million people into lockdown.
Only one-fourth of the adult population is fully vaccinated so far, putting pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison whose government missed its initial vaccine targets.
Sydney, Melbourne and the capital Canberra are under stay-at-home orders, pushing the A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy the brink of its second recession in as many years.
Victoria state, home to Melbourne, reported 24 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the same number as a day earlier, as authorities race to track infections with an unknown source.
Reuters
August 18 2021 - 06:05
Texas governor tests positive for Covid-19, has no symptoms
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth Covid surge, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday but so far has no symptoms of the illness, his office said.
Abbott, a Republican who is locked in battle with some local leaders over his ban on mask mandates in schools, is isolating, his office said. The governor, who is fully vaccinated, is also receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment.
"I test myself everyday, and today is the first day that I tested positive," Abbott said in a video posted on Twitter. "Also want you to know that I have received the Covid-19 vaccine, and that may be one reason why I'm really not feeling any symptoms right now."
As you may have heard, I have Covid.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021
Right now I have no symptoms such as fever or aches and pains.
Thanks for the well wishes from around the country.
I will remain engaged every day to govern the great state of Texas.
God bless you all, and God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/kbYPt1FpNj
On Monday night Abbott spoke before a crowd of hundreds at an indoor Republican Party event in suburban Dallas where few wore masks. On Tuesday, the governor tweeted a photo of himself meeting with guitarist Jimmie Vaughan, brother of the legendary Texas strummer Stevie Ray Vaughan."
Everyone that the governor has been in close contact with today has been notified," said Mark Miner, Abbott's communications director. "Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative."
The statement did not give any indication as to when the governor contracted the virus.
The news of Abbott's infection came on the same day that officials in Houston said they would pay $100 to anybody receiving their first dose of a Covid vaccine and as hospitals in the area are expected this week to surpass records for the number of Covid patients in their care.
Vaccines protect people from serious illness, hospitalizations and death after contracting the coronavirus, but vaccinated people can still be infected and pass it on.
Reuters
August 18 2021 - 06:00
Japan extends Covid-19 emergency lockdown as cases surge
Japan on Tuesday extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions and announced new measures covering seven more prefectures to counter a spike in Covid-19 infections that is threatening the medical system.
The current state of emergency, the fourth of the pandemic so far, was due to expire on Aug. 31 but will now last until September 12.
Tokyo announced 4,377 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after a record 5,773 on Friday."
The Delta variant raging across the world is causing unprecedented cases in our country," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.
"Serious cases are increasing rapidly and severely burdening the medical system, particularly in the capital region."
The emergency will now cover nearly 60% of Japan's population with the prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka included. Less strict "quasi-emergency" measures will be applied to a further 10 prefectures.
Restaurants are being asked to close early and stop serving alcohol in exchange for a subsidy. Suga announced a fresh subsidy of 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion) to help businesses cope with the fall-out.
Suga said the government would also request occupancy limits at department stores and ask people to reduce by half the times they go to crowded areas.
Speaking at a news conference explaining the steps, the government's top health advisor, Shigeru Omi, said Japan needed to come up with steps to "prod individuals to avoid taking action that could potentially spread infections".
He said that could be done under the current laws, which are mostly based on voluntary cooperation, but added that there's also room for a nationwide debate on how to do this under a new legal framework.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 52,267 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 10,685 new cases, which represents an 20.4% positivity rate. A further 553 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 77,993 to date. Read more: https://t.co/3lwDQPKfZv pic.twitter.com/stsCmbaM3m— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 17, 2021