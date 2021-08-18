South Africa

Five arrested after farmer tied up, robbed of firearms and valuables

18 August 2021 - 07:39
The five suspects were arrested in Ladysmith.
The five suspects were arrested in Ladysmith.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Five suspects have been arrested after a robbery on a farm in Harrismith in Free State.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the men approached a 54-year-old farmer while he was working in a store room at the farm on Monday.

Makhele said the suspects told the farmer they wanted to buy cattle, but he told them he did not sell cattle.

“One suspect allegedly threatened him with a firearm and the suspects demanded money. They pushed him into the house where they instructed him to open the safe.”

After finding no money in the safe, they took the farmer’s two rifles.

The gang also stole a cellphone, binoculars, video camera and hardware tools.

“They then tied him to a chair, locked him in the house then left. He managed to untie himself and went out through a window to a neighbouring farm to ask for assistance. The police were alerted,” Makhele said.

A 72-hour activation plan was launched and the five suspects were arrested in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police recovered the firearms.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

Elderly Hankey farmer shot in the leg, fires back at attackers

A 72-year-old farmer was shot in the leg on his smallholding at Hankey in the Eastern Cape.
News
6 days ago

Police search for men who killed guard and injured others at Mpumalanga farm

The police have launched a manhunt for two men who shot and killed a security guard in Brondal, near Sabie, on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News
  2. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  3. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  4. Warmer weather expected for SA this coming week South Africa
  5. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained