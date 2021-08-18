Make sure it's fair, says financial sector authority on funeral policy increases

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on Wednesday expressed concern at the high premium increases being implemented by insurers on funeral policies.

“While the FSCA recognises the impact of Covid-19 on mortality rates and funeral policy claims, the authority expects insurers to ensure fair outcomes for policyholders, and reminds insurers of their obligations pertaining to premium increases,” it said in a statement.

The authority said premiums must be priced correctly at the inception of the policy so that any increases which may be implemented would still result in fair outcomes for policyholders, with the policy continuing to perform as expected.

It said the premiums set by insurers must be actuarially sound, in line with the Long-term Insurance Act. The law provides that a long-term insurer shall not enter into any particular kind of long-term policy unless the statutory actuary is satisfied that the premiums, benefits and other values thereof are actuarially sound.