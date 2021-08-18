Meet extraordinary women solving crimes and bringing justice to victims

What do all these trailblazers have in common? They are part of a group of 15 female officers the police service is honouring throughout August, Women’s Month, for “pushing through misperceptions and gender expectation to create a voice for themselves in a male-dominated environment”.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said shining a spotlight on the officers’ work was aimed at “profiling the different expertise within the police service and motivating our female members to do more”.

“It is also about educating the nation by showing it doesn’t end at the police station. There are experts behind the successes which the public see,” she told TimesLIVE.

Meet four of the extraordinary police officers pushing the envelope within their respective fields.