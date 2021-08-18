Motorists forced to pay metro police hefty fines or small bribes: report

Whistle-blowers claim motorists in Johannesburg are harassed when they admit to driving under the influence of alcohol, and male officials working in local government housing departments allegedly demand sex in return for RDP homes.

According to the report, “South Africa Needs Clean Hands” released by Corruption Watch on Wednesday, complaints relating to metro police officers revealed that the most common forms of corruption were bribery (70%), abuse of power (12%) and maladministration (5%).

In Johannesburg, Corruption Watch’s whistle-blowers claimed motorists who admit to having driven under the influence of alcohol are given a choice to either pay hefty fines or “small” bribes.

A whistle-blower said at OR Tambo International Airport, in the City of Ekurhuleni, officers have a “corrupt system” which drew a distinction between locals and tourists.

“When it has been determined a person is a tourist, they are scammed into making large payments after undergoing an illegitimate process of verifying whether the person is eligible to drive in SA.”