POLL | Would you leave your partner if they refuse to get the Covid-19 jab?
The divide between anti-vaxxers and those who advocate for the Covid-19 vaccines is real.
Celebrities and social media users have weighed in on the subject, and poet Lebo Mashile recently got people talking when she went as far as suggesting that withholding sex from men might encourage them to get the jab.
Last week Gauteng provincial spokesman Vuyo Mhaga said the province has programmes in the pipeline to get more men to vaccinate.
Power 98.7 FM radio host Pabi Moloi asked men about their general health and stance on getting medical assistance.
“My wonderful brothers, man friends, why won’t you go to the doctor? What is it that stops you from seeking help?” asked Moloi.
This sparked a response from Mashile via Twitter.
She claimed men have, for years, “tested” their HIV status through their pregnant partners who are required to test for the virus.
Mashile added that women must normalise withholding sex from partners who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
“For our own sake, women need to normalise making pumpum access conditional on getting a vaccine and general Covid-19 regulation adherence,” she tweeted.
For years HIV stats in SA for men have largely been based on women, especially pregnant women, testing. Men with women are healthier & live longer. For our own sake, women need to normalize making pumpum access conditional on getting a vaccine & general COVID regulation adherence https://t.co/0AM543Bzt1— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) August 15, 2021