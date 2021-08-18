POLL | Would you leave your partner if they refuse to get the Covid-19 jab?

The divide between anti-vaxxers and those who advocate for the Covid-19 vaccines is real.

Celebrities and social media users have weighed in on the subject, and poet Lebo Mashile recently got people talking when she went as far as suggesting that withholding sex from men might encourage them to get the jab.

Last week Gauteng provincial spokesman Vuyo Mhaga said the province has programmes in the pipeline to get more men to vaccinate.