South Africa

POLL | Would you leave your partner if they refuse to get the Covid-19 jab?

18 August 2021 - 13:00
Would you end an intimate relationship if your partner refused to get the jab? File photo.
Would you end an intimate relationship if your partner refused to get the jab? File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan

The divide between anti-vaxxers and those who advocate for the Covid-19 vaccines is real.

Celebrities and social media users have weighed in on the subject, and poet Lebo Mashile recently got people talking when she went as far as suggesting that withholding sex from men might encourage them to get the jab.

Last week Gauteng provincial spokesman Vuyo Mhaga said the province has programmes in the pipeline to get more men to vaccinate.  

Power 98.7 FM radio host Pabi Moloi asked men about their general health and stance on getting medical assistance.

“My wonderful brothers, man friends, why won’t you go to the doctor? What is it that stops you from seeking help?” asked Moloi. 

This sparked a response from Mashile via Twitter.

She claimed men have, for years, “tested” their HIV status through their pregnant partners who are required to test for the virus.

Mashile added that women must normalise withholding sex from partners who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19. 

“For our own sake, women need to normalise making pumpum access conditional on getting a vaccine and general Covid-19 regulation adherence,” she tweeted. 

MORE:

SA vaccination programme has lost momentum, says health department

The national department of health on Tuesday conceded its Covid-19 vaccination rollout has lost momentum due to vaccine hesitancy.
News
23 hours ago

LISTEN | Young & white South Africans 'less accepting' of vaccines: survey

White adults were more likely than black Africans to have been vaccinated (16% compared to 10%), for a variety of reasons, according to a study by ...
News
21 hours ago

Activists criticise J&J as SA-made vaccines end up in Europe

Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative said their organisation would be launching an application to get full disclosure of the contract ...
News
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News
  2. Cape property owner slapped with R780k fine for 23 ‘unlawful’ flats News
  3. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  4. Standard Bank test cheat fails in court attempt to get her job back South Africa
  5. Warmer weather expected for SA this coming week South Africa

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained