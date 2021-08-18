SA universities, international institutions partner on project to preserve African languages

Rhodes University has collaborated with local and foreign universities in an effort to revive and preserve indigenous African languages.

The project is called “Baqonde” and is funded by the European Union. Its aim is to facilitate and promote the use of indigenous African languages as mediums of instruction at higher education institutions in SA, and advance the objectives of the Language Policy Framework for Public Higher Education Institutions.

The name Baqonde stands for “Boosting the use of African languages in education: A Qualified Organised National Development strategy for SA”.

The literal meaning of the word is “let [them] understand” in the Nguni languages.

SA universities involved in the project are North West University, University of KwaZulu-Natal and University of the Western Cape.

Salamanca University in Spain, Trinity College Dublin in Ireland and University of Groningen in the Netherlands are the three European institutions taking part in the initiative.