The shadow side of SA's second pandemic

A new research project into what happened with regard to domestic violence in SA during lockdown has found that, despite an increase being expected and some initial hysteria over incorrect figures, attacks on women may have gone down.

While details and nuances of available information are not known, researcher Lisa Vetten has found that while the prevalence of attacks on women may not have changed dramatically, other factors have influenced the numbers and may be masking what actually took place in homes.

Vetten and Bernadine Bachar, director of the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children, have released the findings of research carried out into what was dubbed “the shadow pandemic”.

SA went into lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

“In anticipation of increased cases of domestic violence, the government increased efforts to popularise its GBV helpline and declared shelters providing services to women and their children as an essential service. Early into the lockdown, the worst-case scenario appeared to be realised with politicians and the media reporting that domestic violence had in fact become a second pandemic,” Vetten said.