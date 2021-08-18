Vaccine hesitancy fuelled by youth and white adults, survey finds

Younger people and white adults are SA's most vaccine-hesitant groups, but overall vaccine acceptance is now at 72%.

This is according to the latest round of a survey conducted by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) with the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

The UJ/HSRC Covid-19 Democracy Survey was completed by 7,631 participants and was conducted in six languages, HSRC research trainee Ngqapheli Mchunu said on Wednesday.

The fourth round of the survey found that acceptance of Covid-19 vaccines has risen by five percentage points since results of the third round were published in January.

But in the 18- to 24-year-old age cohort, the acceptance level is only 55%, while for those older than 55 it is 85%. Among 25- to 34-year-olds it’s at 66% and for 35- to 54-year-olds it’s 78%.