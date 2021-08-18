What you said: Don’t make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory

As the country faces rising Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy, readers have shut down suggestions that the jab should be mandatory.

To date 9,753,138 vaccines have been administered. Last Friday 153,999 jabs were administered, more than 43% fewer than the daily record of 273,011 set on July 21. Last week’s total was the lowest since the end of June.

Statistics from the health department revealed that in the 50-59 age group, only 14% of women and 10% of men have been vaccinated. About 25% of women over the age of 60 have been vaccinated, but only 16% of men.

Among the suggestions made to ensure the country reaches herd immunity was making the vaccine mandatory.