South Africa

Body of female law student found stuffed in a suitcase in East London

19 August 2021 - 13:54
The body of the 23-year-old law student was discovered on Thursday morning.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The dismembered body of an East London student has been found in a suitcase in Quigney, while a black refuse bag found next to the suitcase contained some of her other body parts, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said police patrolling the area early on Thursday morning were flagged down by a motorist who told them what he had seen.

“On their arrival at the corner of Fleet Street and Fitzpatrick road a suitcase with the body of a 23-year-old female was found. Next to it was a black bag with other body parts. While at the scene, police received information that a 25-year-old suspect believed to be linked to the murder was found and immediately arrested,” Kinana said.

Full shelters, angry dads stuck at home — the hidden side of the GBV pandemic

There had also been barriers that blocked women from reporting, such as instances of police stations being closed for quarantining or decontamination ...
News
11 hours ago

On further investigation, police discovered a plastic bag with other body parts in a house.

“She was reportedly studying law at the Fort Hare University in East London,” Kinana added.

Provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the incident, especially as it occurred in Women’s Month.

“This is one of the devastating scenes women do not want to see during this Women’s Month. The incident represents a manifestation of the stubbornness of gender-based violence and femicide incidents which are endemic within our society,” Ntshinga said.

 The suspect is expected to appear in court on Friday. He faces a charge of murder.

TimesLIVE

