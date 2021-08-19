Can I choose which vaccine I would like to get?

You have registered to get the Covid-19 vaccine and are standing in line, can you now choose which vaccine you would like to get?

As the national vaccine rollout continues, the health department has clarified how vaccines are distributed.

There are two vaccines in circulation at the moment. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose, while the Pfizer vaccine is a double dose, meaning those who get it will need to make a follow-up appointment after being given their first jab.

A third vaccine, CoronaVac, has been approved with conditions, but is not currently in circulation.

Health department spokesperson Popo Maja told TimesLIVE that each vaccination site is given one vaccine type, which will be given to all those go to that site for the jab.

He said the decision on which vaccines are distributed where is made at a national level, and depends on where you live.