Education department to announce on scrapping of October holidays soon

A decision is expected soon on whether the October school holidays will be axed.

On Thursday the department said it needed as much teaching time as possible. Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told TimesLIVE it finished consultations with unions regarding the possibility of postponing the October holidays last week. A decision would come in a week or two, he said.

Schools are supposed to go on a week's break, from October 4 to 8.

Speaking on 702 on Wednesday, Mhlanga said the department’s proposal received pushback from unions and school governing body associations — but the department was nonetheless working on a plan.

“They [unions and SGB associations] have written to the department with their suggestions, but I won’t talk to what they are saying. The department will come up with a way forward,” Mhlanga said.