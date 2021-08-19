Four arrested after robbery at jewellery store in Ekurhuleni

Four men were arrested after a robbery at a jewellery store at a mall in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said 10 armed men stormed into the jewellery store and held up the employees and clients at gunpoint.

The gang took “expensive” jewellery and cellphones and fired gun shots while fleeing the mall, Masondo said.

An alert was sent out to be on the lookout for the suspects who were travelling in three cars — a Ford Figo, silver Volkswagen Polo and a white Toyota Fortuner.

“Police officers, who were patrolling around Bertrams in Johannesburg, noticed men who looked suspicious and accosted them,” he said.

The men were found in possession of hand gloves, balaclavas, cellphones and jewellery with an estimated value of R100,000.

“Some of the jewellery was positively identified by the owner of the store as the items that were taken during a robbery in Ekurhuleni,” Masondo said.

Four suspects aged between 29 and 39 were arrested.

A manhunt has been launched for six more suspects.

TimesLIVE