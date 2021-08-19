Free State man held for girlfriend's murder after he told police she'd been abducted
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, who was found with her throat slit after an alleged botched hijacking in the Free State earlier this year.
The boyfriend, who was arrested on Thursday, is the third suspect held over the harrowing incident. He cannot be named as he is yet to appear in court.
The first two suspects were arrested on Saturday, more than three months after the incident.
According to Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele, the man had initially reported a hijacking on May 13 2021 at the Winburg police station.
“He alleged that he was attacked by two men alongside the road about 4km from Winburg where he was driving towards Senekal with his girlfriend and a baby boy,” said Makhele.
The man claimed the hijackers drove off with his girlfriend.
The man claimed that the baby escaped unharmed because he was able to grab the six-month-old during the incident, and then carried him to the police station.
“Later, the body of Nnini Pule, 24, from Hennenman was found inside the boyfriend's vehicle with her throat slit,” Makhele told TimesLIVE.
An investigation was launched and it eventually led to the arrest of two suspects, Mojaki Phara, 24, and Sebongile Soul, 26, last Saturday in Theunissen. The boyfriend was arrested days later.
Phara and Soul appeared in the Winburg magistrate's court on the Monday, where their case was postponed to August 20 so they could “seek and consult Legal Aid lawyers”.
"[The boyfriend] will appear in the Winburg magistrate's court on August 20 with the two alleged accomplices,” Makhele added.
All three face murder, hijacking and perjury charges, Makhele confirmed.
TimesLIVE