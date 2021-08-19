South Africa

Free State man held for girlfriend's murder after he told police she'd been abducted

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
19 August 2021 - 19:09
A Free State man and two alleged accomplices have been arrested after his girlfriend was murdered and he told police she had been abducted. File photo.
A Free State man and two alleged accomplices have been arrested after his girlfriend was murdered and he told police she had been abducted. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, who was found with her throat slit after an alleged botched hijacking in the Free State earlier this year.

The boyfriend, who was arrested on Thursday, is the third suspect held over the harrowing incident. He cannot be named as he is yet to appear in court.

The first two suspects were arrested on Saturday, more than three months after the incident.

According to Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele, the man had initially reported a hijacking on May 13 2021 at the Winburg police station.

“He alleged that he was attacked by two men alongside the road about 4km from Winburg where he was driving towards Senekal with his girlfriend and a baby boy,” said Makhele.

The man claimed the hijackers drove off with his girlfriend.

The man claimed that the baby escaped unharmed because he was able to grab the six-month-old during the incident, and then carried him to the police station. 

“Later, the body of Nnini Pule, 24, from Hennenman was found inside the boyfriend's vehicle with her throat slit,” Makhele told TimesLIVE.

Man on murder charge after girlfriend killed with axe

A 26-year-old man who allegedly killed his girlfriend with an axe was arrested at a farm in Balfour in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.
News
2 weeks ago

 

An investigation was launched and it eventually led to the arrest of two suspects, Mojaki Phara, 24, and Sebongile Soul, 26, last Saturday in Theunissen. The boyfriend was arrested days later.

Phara and Soul appeared in the Winburg magistrate's court on the Monday, where their case was postponed to August 20 so they could “seek and consult Legal Aid lawyers”.

"[The boyfriend] will appear in the Winburg magistrate's court on August 20 with the two alleged accomplices,” Makhele added. 

All three face murder, hijacking and perjury charges, Makhele confirmed. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Motorist kills two 'blue light gang' hijack suspects, but dies in shoot-out

Two bogus policemen were killed while attempting to hijack an armed motorist in Mpumalanga at the weekend.
News
2 months ago

Double truck hijacking in Midrand: cellphone robbery suspect killed, 2 arrested

Gauteng police reacted swiftly to a double truck hijacking in Midrand by pursuing the suspects to multiple scenes on Tuesday afternoon. One suspect ...
News
9 months ago

Man who shot former girlfriend execution-style at school gets 25 years

A man who shot dead his ex-girlfriend in front of shocked colleagues at the school at which she was working is going to prison.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  2. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News
  3. Gogo’s fall while fleeing family leaves her stuck between walls for 14 hours News
  4. LISTEN | ‘I made a call and decided to leave’: SA citizen grateful to flee ... World
  5. SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top