'I couldn't find the children in the burning house,' says mom of toddler who burnt to death in house fire

“I tried to open the door and found that it was locked. That was when I broke a window and managed to get into the house through the bathroom window. I only managed to find one of the children. The others I could not find in the burning house,” Rhadebe said.

“I got injured on my hand [from breaking the window] and I also sustained some burns in the fire,” the grieving mom said softly, her right hand covered in a large white bandage.

Rhadebe had left the children in the care of another woman they were living with. According to police, the caregiver had locked the door and headed to a shop, leaving a burning candle in the house.

The house does not have electricity.

The caregiver who locked the door and left the children unattended has been arrested and charged with child neglect.

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane visited the house on Wednesday,

She said while it was believed that the burning candle may have tipped over, the blaze was worsened by gas bottles which were in the house.