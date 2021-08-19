Is GCIS making use of Gobbledegook or a Covid-19 communication strategy? You decide

The Government Communication and Information System on Wednesday batted away criticism that there was no communication strategy around the Covid-19 pandemic and the country's vaccination rollout.

“We have started working on the enormous machinery of government communications that exists in communities and municipalities to get those local influencers to keep encouraging and using that use of local languages to say, 'Look we want to educate'," said GCIS’s Michael Currin.

On Tuesday, the national health department’s communication strategy was criticised, with MPs in the National Council of Provinces saying the government was not speaking effectively on the pandemic.

At the weekend, the Sunday Times reported that the national department did not have a communication budget to carry out its mass mobilisation strategy to encourage people to get vaccinated after the numbers showed a slow uptake.