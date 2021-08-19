South Africa

SA records 13,672 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with KZN hardest hit

There was some good news on Thursday, as the 10-million mark for the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered was passed.

19 August 2021 - 19:37 By TimesLIVE
SA on Thursday administered its 10-millionth Covid-19 vaccine.
SA on Thursday administered its 10-millionth Covid-19 vaccine.
Image: BreadCrumbs

KwaZulu-Natal was the hardest-hit province in terms of new Covid-19 infections, figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) showed on Thursday.

The province recorded 3,911 cases in the past 24 hours, ahead of the Western Cape which recorded 3,707 cases, Gauteng with 1,579 and the Eastern Cape with 1,436.

In total across SA, there were 13,672 Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative national tally to 2,652,652.

The NICD said that, according to health department figures, there were 317 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day, meaning that there have been 78,694 fatalities recorded to date.

There had also been 536 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are  13,940 people being treated for Covid-19 related illnesses in the country's hospitals.

There was some good news on Thursday, as the 10-million mark for the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered was passed. There were 191,806 vaccines administered on Thursday, taking the total number of jabs in arms across SA to 10,167,749.

Of these, 2,270,275 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 2,359,026 have received both shots of the double-dose Pfizer vaccine — which means that, as of 5pm on Thursday, there are 4,629,301 people who have been fully vaccinated in SA.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Western Cape sees Covid-19 surge during plateau as mobility across province increases

The Western Cape saw a surge in Covid-19 cases after it had already hit a plateau, and its department of health has attributed this to higher ...
News
7 hours ago

More than 14,700 new Covid-19 cases and 384 deaths recorded in 24 hours

The Western Cape appears to be showing "early signs" that it has reached the peak of its third wave of Covid-19 infections, but there were still ...
News
1 day ago

553 new Covid-19 deaths and 10,685 more cases recorded in 24 hours

SA recorded 553 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to date to just under 78,000.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win South Africa
  2. Riding high: Prasa’s ‘useless’ engines find new purpose up north News
  3. Gogo’s fall while fleeing family leaves her stuck between walls for 14 hours News
  4. LISTEN | ‘I made a call and decided to leave’: SA citizen grateful to flee ... World
  5. SA's first cashierless grocery store being trialled in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top