Social security fund: Low levels of employment and state's corruption track record breed scepticism

With a history of corruption and maladministration in government and many cash-strapped citizens, the proposal that employees should contribute up to R2,760 a month to a social security fund is a step too far.

This is according to economists who were reacting to proposals made in a green paper published by social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.

According to the paper, there is a need for mandatory retirement, death and disability insurance to be offered through the fund, particularly to counteract reliance on the social grant system as the only source of income in old age. The proposed fund is based on “social security principles of risk pooling and social solidarity”, added Zulu.

The contributions will be between 8% and 12% of earnings, up to the current Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) ceiling of R276,000 a year.

In rand terms, this means all citizens will be forced to deposit up to a maximum of R2,760 per month into the scheme, Johan Kruger of AfriForum calculated. The organisation said its legal team is ready to contest the proposal "to prevent this plan from getting the green light."