State-of-the-art Transnet train to help in vaccination drive

Transnet will start operating a vaccination train from Thursday in support of the government's efforts to reach herd immunity against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The train, known as Transvaco, has state-of-the-art vaccine facilities, including ultra-low temperature vaccine fridges. The train can store up to 108,000 vials of different types of Covid-19 vaccines.

The train, designed and built by Transnet’s manufacturing division Transnet Engineering, aims to reach, and vaccinate, communities in remote parts of the country, and areas where health facilities are over-burdened.