South Africa

State-of-the-art Transnet train to help in vaccination drive

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
19 August 2021 - 08:00
Transnet's vaccines train Transvaco, which will offer services from Thursday, has low temperature storage and capacity to hold 108,000 Covid-19 vaccine vials.
Image: Transnet

Transnet will start operating a vaccination train from Thursday in support of the  government's efforts to reach herd immunity against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The train, known as Transvaco, has state-of-the-art vaccine facilities, including ultra-low temperature vaccine fridges. The train can store up to 108,000 vials of different types of Covid-19 vaccines.

The train, designed and built by Transnet’s manufacturing division Transnet Engineering, aims to reach, and vaccinate, communities in remote parts of the country, and areas where health facilities are over-burdened.

Transnet said Transvaco is modelled on the Phelophepa health trains, which have been providing primary healthcare services in under-serviced areas across SA over the past 27 years.

Transvaco will be stationed at the Springs station in Ekurhuleni from Thursday, when services are expected to start, until September 2.

The train will then proceed to the Eastern Cape to continue with the national vaccination programme.

Transnet said Transvaco has a number of coaches, including two accommodation coaches, a kitchen, dining area, storage facilities, security coach, power car and a vaccination coach with consulting rooms.

TimesLIVE

