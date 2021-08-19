Taxi drivers praised as residents flock to pop-up Covid-19 vaccine site at Bara taxi rank

The Gauteng health department says it is impressed with the turnout of Soweto residents after it launched a mobile Covid-19 vaccination site at the Bara taxi rank on Wednesday.

This is one of the measures the province is putting in place to ensure the vaccine rollout regains its momentum after a recent slump.

Last week, premier David Makhura said the province had noted a worrying low turnout of men at vaccination centres in comparison to women.

“Our vaccination programme has reached a lot of women. Women have been responding very well. In some regions, we have a serious problem as men are not coming out. We must commend women that they are taking action to ensure that they are safe,” he told journalists.

On Wednesday, the provincial health department said it had administered over 300 vaccines since opening the site to walk-ins and eligible individuals including those aged 35 and above.

Transport MEC in the province Jacob Mamabolo commended the taxi industry for its role in encouraging vaccination among its members.

“Men are taking the vaccine and we are seeing an increase in the numbers right here. This is confirmed by the health officials that the response is quite good. It's overwhelming. It's not just the taxi drivers who are taking the jab, it's everybody and the numbers are really quite good,” said Mamabolo.