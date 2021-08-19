Wanna win a car? Here's how Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo plans to get men vaccinated
The City of Johannesburg is considering offering incentives to residents, particularly men, to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
This is according to Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo, who told Jacaranda FM the city was concerned about the low number of men that have been vaccinated to date.
He said the city was looking at creative ways to encourage men to get the jab, such as giving away raffle tickets to win a car.
Matongo said the car prize was particularly aimed at men because they “want to enjoy life.
“We were discussing with the premier [David Makhura] earlier about what incentives and other things we can do. One doctor was saying maybe have a competition, get the automotive sector to donate a car. Those are some of the creative things that can be done,” said Matongo.
He said other possible avenues that would be considered to get men vaccinated included hiring social media influencers, using hashtags and going door-to-door, an initiative that has been implemented in Lawley.
Addressing media last week, Makhura expressed concerns about the low number of people aged 60 and older, and men in general, who were not being vaccinated due to hesitancy.
“Our major concern is that we still have a lot of 60-year-olds and above who have not gone for the first jab. We know the 60-year-olds and above are vulnerable people,” he said.
Covid-19 incentives around the world
Some states in the US are offering hunting rifles, shotguns, custom trucks and weekend excursions to state parks as incentives to get vaccinated.
Sky News reported the UK will soon offer cheaper rides on Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo and discounted meals from Pizza Pilgrims to encourage young people to get vaccinated.
In June, Uber SA offered 100,000 free rides until July 8 to help school staff get vaccinated.
Restaurant chain Wimpy offers free coffee to those who get vaccinated, and retailer Game announced discounts for those who have had their jabs.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if the government should incentivise getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Most (55%) said one “shouldn’t be bribed to protect yourself and others”, and 45% said incentives would encourage more people to get the jab.