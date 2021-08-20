Aged 18 to 34? Here’s how and where you can get vaccinated
From Friday, South Africans over the age of 18 are eligible to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Cabinet this week approved vaccinations for the 18 to 34 age group as part of the country’s measures to increase the vaccine rollout and curb Covid-19 infections. Vaccinations for this group were originally set to kick off in September.
“Cabinet welcomed the vaccination rollout plan to increase the uptake of vaccines, particularly in provinces that had shown a reduction in uptake,” said cabinet.
To date, more than 10 million vaccines have been administered in SA, with more than seven million people partially vaccinated and more than four million fully vaccinated.
“Scientific evidence confirms vaccinated people stand a better chance of surviving Covid-19 than unvaccinated people. Therefore, we must all dispel the unfounded and misleading conspiracy theories about vaccines and choose life by vaccinating,” it said.
What should I do to get vaccinated?
The first step in the registration process is to complete an enrolment form which must include the following personal details:
- name and surname;
- date of birth;
- gender;
- e-mail address;
- cellphone number;
- place of work or residence
- medical aid details if applicable.
According to the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) information, your medical aid will pay government directly for your vaccination.
“This will not influence your day-to-day, savings or any other benefit. You will not be required to pay for the vaccine and no co-payment/levy will be required,” read a note on the site.
Once you are deemed eligible for a vaccine, the department will send you an SMS with all the information you need to proceed.
The SMS will come with a unique vaccination code which must be used to verify your appointment during the next phase.
If you entered your medical aid details, you must produce your medical aid membership card as proof before getting vaccinated.
Where is the nearest vaccination site?
There are public and private vaccination sites, and some workplaces also set to offer vaccinations.
Most vaccination sites operate six days a week from 8am to 5pm.
On government’s Covid-19 website you can search for the nearest vaccination site by province, town and sub-district.
According to the government gazette issued in May 2021 by employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi, employers must provide employees with paid time off to be vaccinated and the employee must provide proof of vaccination.